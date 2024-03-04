The data centre operator is planning to establish two data centres in Nusajaya Tech Park and Kempas Tech Park, Johor.

PETALING JAYA: China-based information technology company, GDS Holdings Ltd is set to expand its business in Johor, said Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said GDS Holdings, which is a data centre operator, has invested RM14.33 billion in Johor with the opening of two data centres in Nusajaya Tech Park and Kempas Tech Park.

“I’m happy when GDS Holdings stated its readiness to expand its business in Johor and is confident Johor is capable of becoming a competitive artificial intelligence (AI) hub,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Onn Hafiz who is currently on a working visit to the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China, from March 2-7, 2024, said the Johor state government’s delegation held a meeting with GDS Holdings and has gained valuable insights about the company’s business framework.

“I’m amazed to learn about their vision and business model in developing data centres which has successfully contributed to making China a smart nation and digital economy powerhouse,” he said.

He stated that as a global giant company, GDS Holdings now has more than 100 data centre projects across Asia and is ranked ninth out of the top 250 data centre companies in the world in 2024.

“With the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), I am confident that Johor can attract more investors to the state and create high-impact investment packages, besides emulating Shenzhen as a leading global investment hub,” he added.