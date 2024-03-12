Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his entourage visiting the Siemens Energy facility. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The collaboration between Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Siemens Energy can be the catalyst for exploring innovative technologies and solutions for the use of hydrogen in Malaysia.

Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said this initiative is in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), whereby hydrogen and ammonia co-firing is recognised as one of the flagship projects.

In a post on X, Tengku Zafrul said TNB and Siemens Energy had signed a memorandum of understanding last year aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation of its thermal power plants, utilising green hydrogen produced from renewable energy resources.

He said this in conjunction with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Germany beginning yesterday. Anwar kicked off his visit to Germany by visiting Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.

Besides Tengku Zafrul, the prime minister was also accompanied by foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick, and Malaysia’s ambassador to Germany Adina Kamarudin.

Established in 90 countries and employing approximately 90,000 workers, Siemens Energy is involved in the entire energy landscape, basically from conventional to renewable energy, grid technology to storage, and electrifying complex industrial processes.

Its factory is based in Huttenstrasse, Berlin, and has about 3,400 workers involved in the assembly of gas turbines and electrolysis-based hydrogen production systems.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, and his entourage were taken on a tour of the facility and held discussions with the senior officials of Siemens Energy.