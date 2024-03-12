Xiaomi’s SU7 enters a challenging market following the discontinuation of EV buyer reimbursements, which ended in 2022. (Xiaomi pic)

SHANGHAI: Xiaomi Corp shares rose as much as 7.5% in Hong Kong Tuesday, after the company announced it will start selling its long-awaited electric vehicles later this month.

The Beijing-based electronics firm, best known for its smartphones, has made a multibillion-dollar bet on breaking into the red-hot contest in China’s EV market led by Tesla Inc and BYD Co.

It will make its SU7 series available for purchase on March 28 in 29 cities, the company said in a Weibo post, without disclosing pricing.

The foray into carmaking is led by billionaire co-founder Lei Jun, who has made it his primary focus after turning the firm’s smartphone business into one of the world’s largest. Lei, also a prolific venture investor, has called the EV endeavor his final entrepreneurial bet.

Xiaomi has partnered with state-owned Beijing Automotive Group Co for these EVs, to avoid extending the protracted wait for a manufacturing permit from domestic regulators.

The SU7 vehicles are entering a tough market, as state reimbursements for EV buyers of as much as 60,000 yuan (US$8,400) ended in 2022. The company has to vie for attention in an arena that now has hundreds of models from dozens of brands.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The SU7 name stands for Speed Ultra, and the vehicles can go from 0 to 100kmh in 2.78 seconds, Xiaomi said.