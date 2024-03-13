The higher increase for Terminal 1’s Asean passenger service charges to RM73 may provide Capital A with a stronger competitive advantage, says Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB).

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is expected to collect overall higher revenue through higher passenger service charges (PSC) and new transfer PSC, says Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB).

In a statement, the investment bank said this is also followed by the incremental aircraft landing and parking charges, as well as potentially stronger earnings.

HLIB said it was positive on the revisions for the First Regulatory Period (RP1) announced by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) as it would improve MAHB’s cash flow and allow for higher capital expenditure spending.

However, HLIB said while there will be a slight increase to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 and other airports’ Asean PSC to RM50 (from RM35), the investment bank does not expect a material impact on air travel demand for Capital A Bhd.

“The relatively higher increase for Terminal 1’s Asean PSC to RM73 (from RM35) may provide a stronger competitive advantage to Capital A.

“On the other hand, Beyond Asean PSC at RM50 (from RM73) will not change AirAsia X Bhd’s (AAX) competitiveness, given that the airline has been collecting RM50 for PSC all this while,” it said.

HLIB said it believes that MAHB will continue to leverage on the anticipated recovery of air travel demand in FY2024 to FY2025 and the finalisation of the operating agreement and regulated asset base structure in strengthening MAHB’s commitment towards airport developments in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, RHB Research said it has lowered its earnings forecast for MAHB for FY2024-FY2026 by 1%-8%, following the revisions to the aviation services charges (ASC).

“The introduction of transfer PSC and higher parking and landing charges were broadly offset by the reduction in PSC of other categories, particularly international PSC in other airports,” it said.

Through a loss capitalising mechanism, it said MAHB will have the opportunity to recover 90% of any regulatory losses incurred during the loss/gain accumulation phase over up to 10 years, commencing in the first year of the loss recovery/payback phase.

“We view this development positively as this would allow MAHB to pursue necessary investments, services enhancements, and airport development efforts.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“The key risks for MAHB include higher-than-expected operating expenditure, lower-than-expected passenger volumes, and ASC as well as regulatory changes,” it said.