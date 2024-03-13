The advanced US legislation seeks to mandate ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell the app or risk a US ban. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON: TikTok intends to exhaust all legal challenges before it considers any kind of divestiture from Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd if the latest US legislation targeting the app becomes law, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sale of the viral video app is considered to be the last resort for ByteDance, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

A divestiture would also require approval by the Chinese government, which said last year that it would firmly oppose a forced sale. No plans are final, and would depend on how the legislation progresses, the people said.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to lobby against a bill that would force the app’s Chinese parent to sell it or face a ban in the US.

The bill was advanced by a key committee last week, and to move forward, the bill would need to clear a floor vote in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday — the furthest any federal TikTok legislation has gotten.

The company will continue making its case to members in the Senate, where the existing bill from the House has no co-sponsor, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

A TikTok spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s plans. The legislation “has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States,” the spokesperson said.

The company discussed the possibility of separating from ByteDance in March 2023, Bloomberg reported at the time. Such a move would have been pursued only if the company’s existing proposal with US national security officials didn’t get approved.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

There hasn’t yet been a public resolution on the national security review undertaken by the Biden administration.