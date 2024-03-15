KUALA LUMPUR: Late buying in selected heavyweights, led by telecommunications and media counters pushed Bursa Malaysia to end at its intraday high for the second day running today, despite the downbeat sentiment on the regional markets, dealers said.

Telekom Malaysia and CelcomDigi were among the top contributors to the gains in the benchmark index today, rising 51 sen and 12 sen each to RM6.50 and RM4.41, respectively, contributing a total of 5.58 points.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the key regional markets closed lower today as investor sentiment was impacted by the major selloff on Wall Street overnight.

“Elevated US inflation readings, surpassing expectations, have intensified worries about enduring higher interest rates, with a flurry of imminent central bank meetings gaining heightened attention,” he said.

Back home, he said the increasing daily trading volume suggests an improvement in the overall local sentiment.

“The benchmark index has rebounded and tested breaking above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) today.

“While the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) experienced a slight rebound and both the 20-day and 50-day EMAs are showing signs of improvement, indicating a potential shift to a positive trend in the upcoming sessions, we anticipate choppy market conditions ahead,” he told Bernama.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI rose 9.08 points to 1,552.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,543.75.

The benchmark index, which opened 6.80 points weaker at 1,536.95, slipped to its lowest point at 1,535.47 in the early session.

On the broader market, gainers beat decliners 521 to 474, while 518 counters were unchanged, 810 untraded, and 38 others suspended.

Turnover rose to 4.53 billion units worth RM4.82 billion from 4.34 billion units worth RM2.76 billion yesterday.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank rose 6 sen to RM9.71, Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional perked up 4 sen each to RM4.27 and RM11.60, respectively, CIMB jumped 17 sen to RM6.61, and Petronas Chemicals added 3 sen to RM6.90.

As for the actives, Hong Seng and TWL Holdings were flat at 1.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, while Powerwell slipped 1 sen to 38 sen, and Mr DIY fell 2 sen to RM1.47.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 64.74 points firmer at 11,543.59, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 63.67 points to 11,205.3, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 55.1 points to 11,591.6, the FBM 70 Index garnered 81.51 points to 15,664.64, while the FBM ACE Index declined 18.52 points to 4,709.06.

Sector-wise, the financial services index added 35.27 points to 17,276.63, the plantation index shed 23.41 points to 7,292.35, the energy index trimmed 1.77 points to 916, and the industrial products and services index ticked up 0.79 of-a-point to 176.89.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 2.87 billion units valued at RM4.5 billion from three billion units valued at RM2.48 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover jumped to 1.09 billion units worth RM131.42 million from 697.25 million units worth RM91.47 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 546.78 million shares worth RM184.68 million from 622.46 million shares worth RM187.89 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 353.38 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (418.72 million); construction (274.16 million); technology (524.82 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (234.58 million); property (524.04 million); plantation (42.69 million); REITs (22.5 million), closed/fund (65,000); energy (141.52 million); healthcare (70.96 million); telecommunications and media (75.36 million); transportation and logistics (50.15 million); and utilities (132.61 million).