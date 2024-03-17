Tesla to raise prices on Model Y EVs in parts of Europe
The move comes after the automaker announced an April 1 US$1,000 price hike for all Model Y cars in the US.
AUSTIN: Tesla said on Saturday it would increase the price for its Model Y electric vehicles (EV) in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately €2,000 or the equivalent in local currencies.
The move, announced in a post on social media platform X, followed the automaker’s announcement on Friday that it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by US$1,000 on April 1.
Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by US$1,000 to US$43,990 and US$48,990, respectively, on March 1.
“This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal,” Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from his company announcing that prices would go up the following month.
Tesla’s margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago.
In January, Tesla warned of “notably lower” sales growth this year as it focuses on the production of its next-generation EV, which is code-named “Redwood.”