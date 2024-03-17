Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by US$1,000 to US$43,990 and US$48,990, respectively, on March 1. (Bernama pic)

AUSTIN: Tesla said on Saturday it would increase the price for its Model Y electric vehicles (EV) in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately €2,000 or the equivalent in local currencies.

The move, announced in a post on social media platform X, followed the automaker’s announcement on Friday that it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by US$1,000 on April 1.

Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by US$1,000 to US$43,990 and US$48,990, respectively, on March 1.

“This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal,” Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from his company announcing that prices would go up the following month.

Tesla’s margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

In January, Tesla warned of “notably lower” sales growth this year as it focuses on the production of its next-generation EV, which is code-named “Redwood.”