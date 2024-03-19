Kedah crown princess Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff was appointed following the redesignation of Tunku Muhamad Zulkifli Osman yesterday. (Kedah Royal Family Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Kedah crown princess Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff has been appointed chairman of Oriental Interest Bhd (OIB).

According to a Bursa filing, Zaheeda’s appointment was made following the redesignation of Tunku Muhamad Zulkifli Osman yesterday.

Zaheeda, consort of the state’s crown prince, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah, has a background in the telecommunications sector, where she worked for almost a decade.

Her experience includes positions at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Motorola Electronics Sdn Bhd and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd.

Following her telecommunications career, she transitioned to the water and waste sector, where she accumulated nearly 17 years of experience.

During this time, she held positions at Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

Later, she assumed the role of acting head of the legal and corporate secretarial department at the Air Selangor Holdings Bhd group of companies, until her recent retirement.

Meanwhile, OIB is a property development company comprising 20 subsidiaries.

On March 10, it was reported that OIB, through its subsidiary OIB Properties (KV) Sdn Bhd (OIBKV), would undertake a joint development project with the landowner, Kedah State Development Corporation (PKNK).

The project involves the development of 11 vacant plots of land in Kuala Muda, Kedah, to create Bandar Saujana Putra with a gross development value of RM2.15 billion.

The project includes the development of affordable housing, as well as industrial and commercial properties.