BMW leads premium rivals in electric transition with models like the i4 sedan driving EV sales, now at about 15% of total deliveries. (BMW pic)

BERLIN: BMW AG said its top-end electric vehicles will drive growth this year, as faltering global demand for EVs weighs on the auto industry.

The German luxury-car maker expects a margin of 8% to 10% for its automotive segment this year — in line with its long-term target — and deliveries of its BMW, Mini and Rolls Royce vehicles to increase slightly, according to a statement Thursday.

BMW is outpacing its premium-segment rivals in the transition to electric, as models like the i4 sedan fuel sales of EVs, which now make up roughly 15% of its total deliveries. The company aims to boost that share further this year with half a million EV sales, drawing on 15 fully electric models across its brands.

Meanwhile, competitor Mercedes-Benz expects its EV and plug-in hybrid sales to remain stuck at last year’s levels, and Audi indicated it’s paring back the rollout of new electric models to avoid over-burdening its factories.

Like other carmakers, however, BMW is facing fierce competition in its key market China, where a sluggish economy and a price war led by Tesla Inc is weighing on the industry. BMW forecasts demand for used cars to normalise this year and returns from reselling leased cars to decrease, weighing on group earnings.

Late next year, BMW will shift to new underpinnings for its EVs — its “Neue Klasse” — using technology that aims to slash battery costs in half from current levels.