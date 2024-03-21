KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia rebounded from two consecutive days of declines to close higher today, spurred by bargain-hunting activities amid the recent market sell-off.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said key regional indices closed mostly higher, buoyed by strong corporate earnings by China’s technology companies.

“Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady and signalled potential consideration of at least three rate cuts in 2024,” he said.

Additionally, he said the Chinese government announced fresh measures to support the economy.

On the home front, Thong said he cautiously expects an optimistic outlook for the local market amid its escalating volatility.

“Nonetheless, we maintain a positive long-term view supported by attractive valuations, robust corporate earnings, and improving economic conditions.

“As such, we anticipate the benchmark index to trend within the 1,540-1,550 range towards the weekend,” he told Bernama.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.62 points to 1,541.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,535.79.

The benchmark index, which opened 3.33 points firmer at 1,539.12, moved between 1,534.66 and 1,542.33 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading decliners 631 to 451, while 466 counters were unchanged, 788 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.02 billion units worth RM2.94 billion from 3.82 billion units worth RM2.66 billion yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB added 7 sen to RM6.55, Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals were 4 sen higher at RM11.54 and RM6.87, respectively, while Maybank and Public Bank lost 2 sen each to RM9.55 and RM4.22, respectively.

As for the actives, both Evergreen and SP Setia increased 6 sen to 51 sen and RM1.26, respectively, Minetech was up 2.5 sen to 16 sen, Wentel climbed 3 sen to 36 sen, while Top Glove lost 4.5 sen to 81.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 51.53 points to 11,536.49 and the FBMT 100 Index was 47.02 points firmer at 11,185.9.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 70.28 points to 11,632.3, the FBM 70 Index jumped 92.52 points to 15,898.68, and the FBM ACE Index perked up 62.32 points to 4,835.33.

Sector-wise, the plantation index climbed 57.94 points to 7,352.67, the industrial products and services index firmed 1.78 points to 179.02, and the financial services index expanded by 19.5 points to 17,143.68.

However, the energy index slipped 2.06 points to 934.61.

The Main Market volume increased to 2.34 billion units valued at RM2.51 billion from 2.07 billion units valued at RM2.3 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 785.77 million units worth RM111.6 million from 864.16 million units worth RM117.07 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume improved to 893.95 million shares worth RM316.39 million from 846.93 million shares worth RM240.19 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 270.08 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (556.08 million); construction (192.82 million); technology (228.5 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (92.93 million); property (533.28 million); plantation (40.86 million); REITs (27.17 million), closed/fund (280,700); energy (147.59 million); healthcare (96.02 million); telecommunications and media (41.46 million); transportation and logistics (49.41 million); and utilities (64.05 million).