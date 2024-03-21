All remaining production of gas-engine versions of Lamborghini’s Urus SUV is already fully sold out. (AFP pic)

MILAN: Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini today reported record sales in 2023 with worldwide deliveries exceeding 10,000 units for the first time, helped by the success of its Urus SUV.

“2023 was the best year ever recorded,” the brand said in a press release, with sales up 12.1% to €2.66 billion and deliveries up 9.5% to 10,112 vehicles.

Operating profit reached €723 million, up 17.8%, with operating margins widening to 27.2%, said Lamborghini, which is owned by German automaker Volkswagen.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the record performance “means that our choices and vision were correct and contributed to the company’s organic growth”.

All remaining production of gas-engine versions of the Urus SUV and the Huracan sports car is already fully sold out before their replacement by new hybrid versions at the end of 2024.

A successor to the Huracan would also be unveiled this year, he said.

Meanwhile, there is a two-year wait for the Revuelto supercar, Lamborghini said.

The sports car brand, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, makes its debut this year in the premier category of the world endurance championship, with its hybrid racing car SC63.

It plans to release its first fully electric car, a four-seat coupe, in 2028.