NEW YORK: Major Wall Street indices surged to fresh records on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans for interest rate cuts in the coming months, cheering investors who had feared a retreat.

The US central bank as expected opted to keep interest rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting.

The Fed also stayed the course in its forecast for three rate cuts in 2024, despite recent inflation data that topped estimates.

“Inflation is still too high,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told a news conference.

But despite the recent uptick, Powell said this year’s inflation data “haven’t really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road toward 2%.”

Keeping the three rate cuts on the outlook allowed the market “to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, adding that investors also welcomed Powell’s characterisation of the economy as relatively strong.

Fed policymakers also updated their economic forecasts, sharply upgrading the US growth outlook for this year to 2.1%, from 1.4% in December.

The three major US indices pushed to all-time closing records, with the Nasdaq winning the most at 1.3%.

Meanwhile the dollar retreated against the euro and the pound.

Earlier, London and Frankfurt finished little changed.

But Paris’ luxury-heavy CAC 40 index fell 0.5% after French giant and Gucci-owner Kering issued a profit warning over weak Chinese demand.

“This is causing concern that other luxury houses could see a similar downturn in demand from this important market,” said Kathleen Brooks, an analyst at XTB.com.

Kering shares closed down 12% in Paris, its worst single-day decline ever.

LVMH fell 1.4% and Hermes was little changed. In London, Burberry shed more than 3%.

London stocks were largely flat even though UK inflation fell more than expected, fueling speculation that the Bank of England could start cutting its key rate in June rather than later in the year.

In the eurozone, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde warned of the risk of acting “too late” on interest rate cuts, reaffirming the likelihood that the first reduction in the bloc’s borrowing costs would come in June.

“We cannot wait until we have all the relevant information,” Lagarde said at a conference in Frankfurt.

But she also declined to pre-commit to an interest rate path once that first cut has been made.

Key figures around 2030 GMT

New York – Dow: UP 1% at 39,512.13 (close)

New York – S&P 500: UP 0.9% at 5,224.62 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: UP 1.3% at 16,369.41 (close)

London – FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,737.38 (close)

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.5% at 8,161.41 (close)

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.2% at 18,015.13 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2% at 5,000.31 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1% at 16,543.07 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.6% at 3,079.69 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.36 yen from 150.86 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0923 from US$1.0866

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2782 from US$1.2722

Euro/pound: UP at £85.44 pence from £85.41 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.1% at US$81.68 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.6% at US$85.95 per barrel