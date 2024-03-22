The main component of the international reserves is the foreign currency reserves, valued at US$100.8 billion. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves dropped to US$113.4 billion (RM537.44 billion) as at March 15 compared with US$114.3 billion (RM541.70 billion) as at Feb 29.

The central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services and was one time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves which stood at US$100.8 billion (RM477.55 billion), followed by International Monetary Fund reserves at US$1.4 billion (RM 6.63 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) at US$5.8 billion (RM 27.47 billion), gold at US$2.6 billion (RM12.31 billion) and other reserve assets at US$2.8 billion (RM13.26 billion).

Total assets stood at RM620.64 billion comprising gold, foreign exchange, and other reserves, including SDRs (RM520.34 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.44 billion), loans and advances (RM24.55 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion), and other assets (RM56.19 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM189.39 billion), currency in circulation (RM168.01 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM150.93 billion), federal government deposits (RM9.05 billion) and other deposits (RM39.89 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM29.8 billion), SDRs allocation (RM29.74 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.73 billion).