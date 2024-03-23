According to Germany’s federal motor transport authority, the recall covers the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, EQA, EQB, GLA, and GLB models built between 2017 and 2024.

STUTTGART: German automaker Mercedes-Benz has recalled around 529,000 right-hand drive vehicles worldwide to address a steering software issue, according to a spokesman.

A recall notice was published in a database from Germany’s federal motor transport authority (KBA) regulator yesterday and was confirmed to German newswire, dpa, by the Mercedes-Benz spokesman.

The recall includes the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, EQA, EQB, GLA, and GLB models built between 2017 and 2024. According to the KBA, only 22 vehicles in Germany are likely affected by the recall.

Drivers in Germany, like the rest of continental Europe, almost exclusively use left-hand drive vehicles. Right-hand drive vehicles are preferred in the UK, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and some other countries.

The cause of the recall is the steering software, which may not meet the necessary specifications in the vehicles, the company spokesman said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

In a particular and extremely rare case, a loss of steering capability cannot be ruled out (if the matter is not resolved), the spokesman said. As a precautionary measure, the electric steering software of the affected vehicles will be updated.