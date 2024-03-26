Astra closed US$6 billion in global licensing deals with seven Chinese biotech firms last year, while Pfizer also aims to expand in China. (Reuters pic)

BEIJING: The chief executive officers of AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc pledged to support expansion of China’s biopharmaceutical industry, even as US politicians seek to decouple the tightly entwined supply chains that provide medicine to the world.

China is driving innovation and playing an important role in Astra’s manufacturing strategy, CEO Pascal Soriot said on Wednesday at an event in Beijing organised by the Chinese ministry of commerce to attract more foreign investment.

Pfizer EO Albert Bourla told the group he was “particularly inspired” by the prospect of novel drug development in the world’s second-largest economy.

The commitment by the two drugmaking giants comes as the Biosecure Act, designed to reduce US reliance on the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry, makes its way through the US Congress.

The legislation seeks to ban Chinese biotechnology companies “of concern” — and any pharmaceutical companies that work with them — from getting federal contracts in an effort to ensure national security.

WuXi AppTec Co, which is named in the bill, provides extensive research, development and manufacturing support for the industry. Taking it out of the picture would leave a major hole, and potentially an opportunity, for rival companies working in China.

Meanwhile, a slew of reforms Beijing launched almost a decade ago that made it easier to sell innovative medicines in China also turned it into a drug development hub.

Western pharmaceutical firms from Astra to Merck & Co increasingly scout for drug candidates from local biotechnology companies to develop into potential blockbusters, showcasing the country’s growing importance in a key industry.

Astra has entered into global licensing deals worth US$6 billion with seven Chinese biotechnology companies in the past 12 months, including Gracell Biotechnologies Inc and Eccogene Inc, Soriot said.

It also has 200 research and development projects underway in China and expects to launch medicines to treat about 100 conditions in the next five years, he said.

“China is becoming fundamental in driving innovation in the global biopharmaceutical industry,” including artificial intelligence and renewable energy, he said. “We believe that Chinese-born innovation can help millions of patients worldwide.”

Astra announced that Shanghai would be the third major research and development site worldwide, joining operations in the US and Europe to develop medicine on a global basis, he said.

Soriot also touted the company’s integration of China into its global manufacturing system. The British drugmaker invested more than US$1 billion in two major manufacturing facilities in the past year, with one focused on innovative medicines for China and the rest of the world.

Pfizer, too, remains committed to growing in China, Bourla told the gathering.

“I’m encouraged by opportunities to continue to expand the biopharmaceutical industry in China,” he said. “I’m particularly inspired by the prospect of holistic, innovative drug development here.”