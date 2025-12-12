Trump signs order aimed at curbing state AI laws

US President Donald Trump (centre) delivers remarks after signing an executive order on artificial intelligence at the White House. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will attempt to preempt a growing number of state laws governing the technology with a national standard.

“We want to have one central source of approval,” Trump told reporters, flanked by top advisers, including treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

The order will give the Trump administration tools to push back on the most “onerous” state regulations, said White House AI adviser David Sacks. The administration will not oppose rules governing AI and kids safety, he added.

Major AI players including ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz have said the federal government, not states, should regulate the industry.

Yet state leaders from both major political parties have said they need the power to put guardrails around AI, particularly as Congress has consistently failed to pass laws governing the tech industry.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has proposed an AI bill of rights that includes data privacy, parental controls and consumer protections.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose state is home to several major AI companies, signed off on a bill this year requiring major AI developers to explain plans to mitigate potential catastrophic risks.

Other states have passed laws banning AI-generated nonconsensual sexual imagery and unauthorised political deepfakes.