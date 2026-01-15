Verizon telecom service outage vexes US users

“Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry,” Verizon said in a post on its website.
“We are working non-stop and making progress.”
Verizon added that its teams will work through the night to restore service for customers hit by the outage, which started about noon in New York (1700 GMT) where the company has its headquarters.
Internet service tracker DownDetector indicated that it received more 1.5 million reports of problems with Verizon mobile phone or internet connections.
Reports of Verizon service problems continued into the night, according to DownDetector.
Verizon did not disclose the extent of the disruption or its cause.