Verizon telecom service outage vexes US users

The service disruption began around noon in New York, where the company is headquartered. (EPA Images pic)

SAN FRANCISCO : US telecom giant Verizon suffered a major service disruption for a large part of the day Wednesday, affecting mobile phone customers in major cities across the US east coast.

“Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry,” Verizon said in a post on its website.

“We are working non-stop and making progress.”

Verizon added that its teams will work through the night to restore service for customers hit by the outage, which started about noon in New York (1700 GMT) where the company has its headquarters.

Internet service tracker DownDetector indicated that it received more 1.5 million reports of problems with Verizon mobile phone or internet connections.

Reports of Verizon service problems continued into the night, according to DownDetector.

Verizon did not disclose the extent of the disruption or its cause.