Switch 2 sales boost Nintendo results but chip shortage looms

The Switch 2 became the world’s fastest-selling games console after launching to a fan frenzy last summer. (EPA Images pic)

TOKYO : The runaway success of the Switch 2 console drove up Nintendo’s net profit by more than 50% in the nine months to December, the Japanese video game giant said Tuesday.

But a global memory chip shortage, created by frenzied demand for artificial intelligence hardware, could push up manufacturing costs.

The Switch 2 became the world’s fastest-selling games console after launching to a fan frenzy last summer.

It is the successor to the original Switch, which soared in popularity during the pandemic when games such as “Animal Crossing” struck a chord during long lockdowns.

Both are hybrid devices that can be connected to a TV or used on the go.

From April to December, net profit jumped 51.3% year-on-year to ¥358.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), and revenue nearly doubled year-on-year to ¥1.9 trillion, Nintendo said.

But the firm kept its annual unit sales target for the Switch 2 steady at 19 million and also held its full-year net profit forecast of ¥350 billion.

“Nintendo Switch 2 got off to a good start following its launch on June 5, and unit sales continued to grow through the holiday season,” the company said.

Nearly 17.4 million Switch 2 devices were sold in the nine-month period, it added.

“Maintaining momentum is certainly a big focus for Nintendo,” Krysta Yang of the Nintendo-focused Kit and Krysta Podcast told AFP.

A lack of heavy-hitting first-party new games for the Switch 2 in the coming months risks hindering growth, although third-party titles such as “Resident Evil Requiem” should help fill the gap, she said.

Nintendo said Tuesday it planned to release “Mario Tennis Fever” this month and “Pokemon Pokopia” in March.

While the firm is diversifying into hit movies and theme parks, consoles remain the core of its business.

The Switch 1 has now sold 155.37 million units – overtaking the Nintendo DS console to be its best-selling hardware of all time.

But soaring prices for memory chips, used in gaming consoles as well as phones, laptops and other electronics, will likely be a headwind for the company.

Their prices have been pushed up as chipmakers focus on producing the advanced memory chips in huge demand to power AI data centres.

“Nintendo and other console manufacturers are publicly keeping quiet about the impact of the shortage,” gaming industry consultant Serkan Toto told AFP.

But “users can forget the past when consoles always became cheaper in tandem with component costs falling over time,” with price hikes potentially on the way in 2026, he said.

Yang said she thought a price increase for the Switch 2 “is not out of the question” but added that Nintendo “would likely exhaust all other options” before doing so.