Trump to direct Pentagon to buy coal to revive industry

Last year, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to increase coal output. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump is set to direct the Pentagon to use government funding and Pentagon contracts to sustain US coal-fired power plants, Bloomberg News reported yesterday, citing a White House official.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside of regular business hours, while the Pentagon deferred to the White House for comment.

The Bloomberg report said the move will come via an executive order on Wednesday, with Trump directing defense secretary Pete Hegseth to enter agreements to buy electricity from coal plants for military operations.

Trump is also set to unveil a plan by the energy department to provide US$175 million for upgrades at six coal-fired plants in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, the report added.

The White House also said it would hold an event on Wednesday promoting coal-powered energy sources.

Coal executives, miners and energy industry leaders will visit the White House as Trump makes the announcements, the report added.

Trump last year signed executive orders to increase coal output, in one of his many actions that run counter to global efforts to cut carbon emissions.