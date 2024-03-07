Automotive: Car News & Trends
Australia waters down fuel emissions laws in blow to Tesla
Public outcry results in a six-month delay in CO2 reforms, potentially benefiting Ford and Toyota.
BYD targets EV latecomers Toyota, VW with steep price cuts
Mercedes-Benz recalls right-hand drive vehicles for software update
Aston Martin poaches Bentley CEO in new shake-up
