Appointment of TM chairman and CEO decided by PM, says Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Appointment to the posts of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) chairman and CEO is only made on the instruction of the prime minister and there has been no such order so far, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said the finance ministry had not received any instruction from Dr Mahathir Mohamad to replace the chairman or CEO of TM.

“The chairman and CEO are appointed by the finance ministry after getting a letter and note from the prime minister himself, and so far there has been no instruction from the prime minister to change.

“So, the TM chairman and CEO are still the same persons,” he told a media conference at the Penang Digital Library here today.

He said this when commenting on a report in The Edge Financial Daily yesterday quoting sources as saying that TM chairman Rosli Man had refused to proceed with the appointment of acting CEO Imri Mokhtar as its CEO, despite the decision of its special shareholder, The Minister of Finance Inc.

Lim hoped that this would clarify the issue on the appointment of the two posts.

“Appointment to these posts is made after getting instructions from the prime minister and not from a second or third source,” he said.



