National fencer turns to crowdfunding in push for place in Olympics

PETALING JAYA: National fencer Joshua Koh I-Jie has resorted to crowdfunding in order to qualify for a place at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, bemoaning a lack of planning by the Malaysian Fencing Federation.

Koh, a silver medallist at the recent SEA Games in the Philippines, said the federation had not gotten back to him on making preparations for the final round of qualifications, adding that he could wait no longer.

“My friends and family said I should start something because the more I delay the less time I will have for training. So I started this crowdfunding move.”

He is aiming to raise RM60,000 to cover such things as his travel expenses and coaching fees for the qualification round in April.

“Also, even with government support, I don’t think I will be fully supported for everything, so that’s why I started my own crowdfunding. We’re also talking to some corporate companies to see if they can support, but there has been no response yet.”

The 29-year-old told FMT that the national fencing team only had six months to prepare for the recent SEA Games adding that this “last-minute planning” was a normal occurrence for him, having represented Malaysia ever since the 2007 SEA Games.

“Other countries prepare two or three years before the SEA Games, but for us, it’s like delayed and delayed, and at the last minute they want to prepare and they expect results.”

Koh, who competes in the men’s epee category, said the national fencing team required more exposure as it comprised of younger sportsmen, stressing that they needed to gain more experience.

“For the younger fencers, ideally, after this SEA Games, they should start preparing for the next one already. Start the training programme and their development leading towards the next one.

“But for us, we wait until one year before they start moving something. And then only six months before they’ll get the funding to do something,” he lamented.

Koh is preparing for the zonal qualifications which will take place in mid-April next year, which is where fencers who fail to make the rankings will compete for the final spot to make it to the Olympics.

“Some people spend their whole lives training to go to the Olympics. But I think one year before (the competition) would be the minimum.

“The qualifying period started in April this year and is until April next year. So during the one year, we have to go for all the tournaments to collect points for the ranking.

“For me, it’s too late because beginning from April this year I missed quite a few competitions. So in terms of world-ranking, it’s quite difficult to catch up. So for me, that’s the last hope, the April 2020 competition,” he said.

While admitting the uphill task ahead of him, Koh remained optimistic about his prospects of making the cut for the 2020 Olympics, saying he was going to give it “one last shot”.

“I’ve tried to qualify before, but again, without proper preparation. So this time, I’m trying with at least a bit more preparation.”



