Badminton legends conclude hunt for new blood

KAJANG: Former Malaysian badminton legends today squared off against each other, displaying their lightning speed footwork, massive smashes and powerful backhand returns.

The exhibition match here wowed spectators who had least expected such a spectacular match.

Despite their greying hair and slight paunch, their display and tenacity brought the crowd to their feet.

They drew cheers through their trick shots and incessant toying with their opponents. Badminton doyen Foo Kok Keong acted as umpire.

It was a treat for fans as six legends divided into two teams, with one team, comprising Rashid Sidek, Cheah Soon Kit and Zakry Latif, squaring off against Rahman Sidek, Ong Ewe Hock and Koo Kien Keat.

Their friendly match was to mark the wrap-up of its first hunt for future badminton players.

A total of 96 finalists were chosen from the 400 players selected under the Juara Tangkis Tun Dr Siti Hasmah tournament and development programme.

Under this programme, the former world champions had scouted for future champions in Kedah, Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

Former world number one Koo was part of the one-year hunt for local talents in the Borneo zone.

He said previously most of these young players did not have the opportunity to show off their talents.

“By providing such an opportunity, they can have more exposure,” he said during a press conference.

Woon Khe Wei, who was formerly ranked the world’s number nine player, said most of the students seemed to be able to handle well the pressure and their fears.

Rashid, the programme director, said they had achieved their objective to look for talents.

He said they were mostly looking for those aged 14 to 15 to provide training.

Rashid said the 96 finalists will undergo rigorous training and will be absorbed into badminton sports clubs.

Those who make the final cut need their parents’ approval as the students may have to change schools to be closer to the training centres.

Asked if the same programme will be held next year, he said this was uncertain and depended on support from the government.

The programme was organised with support from the youth and sports ministry, education ministry, the National Sports Council of Malaysia and Badminton Association of Malaysia.



