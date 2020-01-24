20 million foreign tourists brought in RM66 billion last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20.1 million tourists visited Malaysia last year, bringing in a revenue of RM66.1 billion for the period of January to September 2019.

Accoridng to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s 2019 report card, 2019 also saw the Malaysian Homestay Experience Programme aimed at strengthening the rural economy recording 458,899 tourists with a total tourism revenue of RM29.7 million.

Meanwhile, there were 109,838 business tourists with an estimated economic impact of RM1.8 billion, as registered through the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau programme.

The report also outlined the performance of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme which recorded RM14.1 million in visa fees over the last year.

The cultural sector revenue saw an economic impact of RM585.4 million, which included earnings from the arts and crafts and visual arts sector (RM547.9 million), performing arts (RM28.7 million), cultural heritage (RM4.1 million) and others, RM4.7 million.

About 29.3 million tourists visited world heritage sites and cultural events in the country last year.

The report stated that 1,809 complaints involving tourism operators, tour guides and motor vehicles were recorded through the enforcement of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) and the Tourism Vehicle Licensing Act 1999 (Act 594).



