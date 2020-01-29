Singapore confirms 3 new China virus cases, tally totals 10

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry (MOH) has confirmed three additional cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the republic, bringing the tally to 10.

In its latest update, the ministry said all the new cases involved Chinese nationals who travelled from Wuhan.

“This is consistent with our assessment that more imported cases are expected from Hubei province,” it said. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province.

The three individuals are currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The eighth and ninth cases – a married couple both aged 56 – arrived in Singapore on Jan 19.

They went to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 27 with symptoms of coronavirus infection and were immediately isolated at NCID.

The test results confirming them as having been infected with the virus came on Jan 28 and Jan 29 respectively.

The 10th confirmed case involves a 56-year-old male Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20.

He developed symptoms on Jan 21 and was admitted to NCID yesterday after being identified as a suspect case at a health screening station.

Subsequent test results confirmed his coronavirus infection today.

“The three new cases are stable currently, and we are continuing to monitor their health,” said the ministry.

As for the seven previously-announced cases, MOH said all of them remain in stable condition and most are improving.



