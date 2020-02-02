Thailand to evacuate 140 from China on Tuesday

BANGKOK: Thailand is set to evacuate its citizens stranded in Wuhan, China, on Tuesday. So far, 106 Thais in Wuhan and 161 in Hubei province have been identified with about 140 of them having registered to return to home.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, is the centre of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, which has killed more than 200 people.

Thai deputy prime minister Anutin Chanvirakul said eight medical officers including doctors, epidemiologist, psychiatrist and nurses would be on board the AirAsia Thailand plane sent to fetch the Thai citizens.

Their health would be monitored and they would be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to return home,” he said today.

Anutin said all returning Thais would be screened to ensure they were symptom-free before boarding the plane for home.

There are 19 confirmed 2019 coronavirus cases in Thailand, including two locals with the first human-to-human transmission reported on Jan 31 where a taxi driver became the first patient to contract the infection inside the kingdom.

So far eight of the patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.



