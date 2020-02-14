Malaysia demolishes S. Korea 3-0 to qualify for Thomas Cup finals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s team thrashed South Korea 3-0 today to qualify for the semifinals of the Asian badminton championships, and booked a place in the 2020 Thomas Cup finals in Aarhus, Denmark in May.

Lee Zii Jia gave Malaysia a winning start when he beat Heo Kwang-hee 21-9, 21-14 in the quarterfinal tie at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik kept up the momentum by defeating Choi Solgyu-Kim Won-ho 21-19, 21-14 to give Malaysia a 2-0 lead.

Unheralded Cheam June Wei clinched the winning point for Malaysia when he overcame seasoned player Son Wan-ho 21-18, 9-21, 21-14.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Malaysia will meet the winners of the quarterfinal tie between Japan and Taiwan tonight.

Earlier, the Malaysian women’s team beat Taiwan 3-1 to qualify for the semifinals and also booked their place in the 2020 Uber Cup finals in Denmark.



