Selangor Customs cancel demand for RM20.65 mil sales tax, penalty from Carlsberg

PETALING JAYA: A bill of demand for sales tax and penalty totalling RM20.65 million issued by Selangor Customs to Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia has been cancelled

The company said it received a letter cancelling the bill of demand from the state Customs director on Thursday, the edgemarkets.com reported.

Carlsberg confirmed the cancellation of the bill of demand for sales tax totalling RM13.76 million and penalty of RM6.88 million for the period July 1, 2011 to Jan 14, 2014 in a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the report said.

It said Carlsberg had reported in September 2014 that it had been slapped with excise duty, sales tax and penalty totalling RM56.4 million.

Selangor Customs had then demanded RM35.7 million in excise duty, RM13.76 million in sales tax and penalty amounting to RM6.88 million for the period mentioned.

Carlsberg refuted the liability on the demands and said it was seeking advice on the matter.

The report said the cancellation came a day following an announcement that Carlsberg’s will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index effective Feb 28.

The company surged past RM11 billion in market capitalisation at the close of trading yesterday, finishing 34 sen or 0.95% higher at RM36 as its share price rose for a second straight day.



