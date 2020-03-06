BNM international reserves slip to US$103.4 bil as at Feb 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$103.4 billion as at Feb 28.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt,” the central bank said in a statement today.

The international reserves stood at US$104.3 billion as at Feb 14.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.7 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.9 billion, and other reserve assets (US$2.5 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs, which amounted to RM423.30 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM1.74 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM829.05 million), loans and advances (RM6.94 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM11.97 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM143.33 billion), currency in circulation (RM114.48 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM138.57 billion), federal government deposits (RM16.29 billion), other deposits (RM2.01 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM23.78 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.62 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.75 billion).



