Tesco seeks to hire 600 as demand for goods surges

PETALING JAYA: Hypermarket Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is recruiting more than 600 people over the next eight weeks to meet the unprecedented demand for food and household products arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recruitment drive launched two weeks ago is also to prepare for the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya celebration.

Tesco spokesman Alvin Low said it had received some applicants but they want more.

He said the new recruits would be deployed across its 60 stores nationwide, including for its grocery home shopping delivery service, Tesco Online.

Since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced, Low said, they had seen a huge surge in orders via Tesco Online.

“And we need all the help we can get to serve our customers as best as we can,” he said in a statement, adding that the new recruits would allow its current employees to get enough rest and have a greater work-life balance.

Malaysians aged 18 to 60, with a minimum of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) may apply for positions such as store associates, cashiers, Tesco Online pickers and customer delivery assistants.

Even those without prior experience may apply for full time, temporary or part-time roles, he said.

Those interested may email [email protected] or call the Customer Service Hotline at 1300-13-1313. Applicants may also walk in at the nearest Tesco store to ask for a form.

“We have streamlined our recruitment system, and interviews are conducted through the phone so that candidates would not need to breach the MCO,” Low said.

In December, Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, said it was considering the sale of its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia.



