Singapore’s latest 198 new cases push national tally past 2,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported an additional 198 cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally for the republic to 2,108.

In a statement, MOH said there were no imported cases among the 198, which comprised 98 linked to known clusters, 29 linked to other cases and 71 pending contact tracing.

Among the linked cases, the ministry said, 79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

The republic also identified three more new clusters, including one involving another dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue with four confirmed cases.

Including the new dorm, there are 10 dorms that are affected among the 43 in the republic, bringing the number of current cases to 545.

The other new clusters are the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building at Kallang Road with five cases, and a renovation site at the National University Hospital of Lower Kent Ridge Road with 14 cases.

Meanwhile, two local cases involving Malaysian men were reported with one aged 53 linked to Case 1,318 while another aged 31 was still specified as unlinked.

Both are currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

MOH said three cases were from the public healthcare sector involving two doctors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and a Patient Service Associate at Hougang Polyclinic.

The republic has also reported its seventh death due to Covid-19, involving an 86-year-old female Singaporean.

The elderly woman, who passed away yesterday, was admitted to NCID on April 1, and was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive the same day, said the ministry.

According to MOH, 32 more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, thus, in all, 492 have fully recovered.

Of the 875 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Of these, 32 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 734 other cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As at noon today, MOH has identified 22,674 close contacts who have been quarantined.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



