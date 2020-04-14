Coronavirus may attack the brain and nervous system, study shows

WUHAN: A study of Covid-19 patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from where the pandemic originated, found coronavirus could lead to serious neurological complications in perhaps as many as one-third of all patients.

In the study of 214 hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Wuhan published in the journal JAMA Neurology on April 10, researchers reported more than 35% had neurological complications, including decreased levels of cognition, stroke, and muscle damage.

Their findings found 36.4% of those studied had neurologic symptoms. Among patients with more severe infections, 45.5% showed neurologic manifestations.”

Not all patients with these symptoms exhibited common manifestations of the disease, namely a sore throat, dry cough, and diarrhoea.

The news comes after previous reports that many Covid-19 patients experience anosmia, or the loss of smell; hyposmia, a reduced sense of smell; and dysgeusia, the distortion of the sense of taste.

These reported symptoms may indicate other ways in which the coronavirus could affect the brain.

Separately, France’s National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists, or SNDV, has reported that certain skin dermatological conditions may possibly be associated with Covid-19 infection.

In an April 6 press release, the organisation said these symptoms include the appearance of pseudo-frostbite of the extremities, transient hives, and sudden onset of persistent, sometimes painful redness.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



