Jakarta extends large-scale social restrictions until May 22

JAKARTA: The large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, have been extended until May 22.

The restrictions had been imposed on March 15 through the enforcement of several regulations which were intensified on April 23 which among others saw the mandatory use of face masks.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan through a televised press conference asked the city folks to comply with the restrictions in order to curb the rate of Covid-19 infections.

As of today, Jakarta province has the highest overall fatalities at 301 and 3,383 positive cases.

Among the restrictions are a ban on pillion riders and a limitation on the number of passengers in public and private transportation vehicles to not exceed 50% capacity.

Schools, entertainment outlets, tourist sites and places of worship have been ordered to close since March 15. Only those working in essential sectors are allowed at their workplaces.

Yesterday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a ban on the tradition of returning to one’s hometown to celebrate Aidilfitri. The travel ban will take effect on April 24.

Anyone found contravening the order can be sentenced to a fine of up to a maximum of 100 million rupiah (almost RM30,000) and a jail sentence of up to one year.

