Singaporeans sing along for frontliners, migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans took part in what was dubbed a “national karaoke session” tonight, in a sing-along to thank the frontliners, migrant workers and others doing their part to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven celebrities – Rahimah Rahim, Taufik Batisah, Shabir, Desmond Tan, Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Vernetta Lopez – sang the National Day Parade favourite “Home” at 7.55pm, led by composer Dick Lee, and backed by the 900 members of the Voices of Singapore choir.

Residents at home were encouraged to sing the song while waving a torchlight, and to post on social media a recording of themselves doing so. Selected clips may be included in a video compilation to be broadcast on local TV.

“Do join in and sing your support!,” posted Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on his Facebook page earlier today.

The government has encouraged all organisations and households to display the National Flag at their offices, premises, and homes until the end of the National Day celebrations on Sept 30.

The culture ministry said there had been requests from members of the public for displays of the national flag as a demonstration of unity and solidarity.

