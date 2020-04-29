Malaysian nurse among Singapore’s latest 690 Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian from the public healthcare sector was among the 690 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore today.

In a statement, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the patient labelled as Case 15,237 has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

The 23-year-old female nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) reported the onset of symptoms on April 23, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection today.

Prior to hospital admission, the nurse, who is currently warded at NCID, had mostly been on medical leave and had only gone to work for a few hours, said the ministry.

Updating on the condition of patients, MOH said to date, 1,188 cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 14 have died.

Singapore’s current tally stands at 15,641 cases.

