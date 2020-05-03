US Covid-19 deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours

WASHINGTON: Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8.30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a 2% rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

