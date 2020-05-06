Singapore’s Covid-19 infections exceed 20,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 788 cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the latest tally to 20,198.

Its Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement attributed the “vast majority” of the cases to foreign workers staying at dormitories while 11 cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The ministry is still working on the details of the cases and will provide an update later in the day.

In a detailed data released late Tuesday, Singapore has so far classified 1,241 as community cases, 579 as imported cases, and 592 cases involving work permit holders not residing in dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated Tuesday’s tally of 19,410, taking 87.5 per cent or 16,998 cases.

The republic has also identified nine new clusters on Tuesday, with its largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol so far recording 2,525 confirmed cases.

At present, 1,519 patients have been discharged, while 1,584 confirmed cases are still in hospital with 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 16,289 cases who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has reported 18 deaths from complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



