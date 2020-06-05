Singapore’s Covid-19 infections surpass 37,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed 261 more new cases of Covid-19 infection, which raises the tally to 37,183.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the data showed that the vast majority of the cases involve work permit holders residing in foreign-worker dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are 11 cases in the community, of whom six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders,” said the ministry in a statement.

Of the 11 cases, the MOH said, six are linked to previously confirmed cases and one is linked to a dormitory cluster while epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining four.

“The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer swabs being conducted,” said the ministry.

In full data released late Thursday, Singapore classified 1,711 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 34,631 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

A total of 23,904 patients, or about 65% from yesterday’s cumulative tally of 36,922, have fully recovered.

The ministry said 12,691 patients who had mild symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

As of noon Thursday, 303 confirmed cases were still in hospital with five in intensive care. So far 24 people have died from Covid-19 complications in the republic.

Four new clusters were identified on Thursday, one at a worksite in Kampong Bugis and three at dormitories, namely, 212, Tagore Lane; 63, Tuas South Avenue 1; and 109, Ubi Avenue 4.

