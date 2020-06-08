Singapore won’t be importing livestock for this year’s Aidil Adha

SINGAPORE: No livestock will be imported to Singapore for the purpose of ritual slaughter this year for Aidil Adha due to the Covid-19 situation.

However, mosques will facilitate arrangements for Muslims by having the ritual slaughter performed in Australia, with the meat subsequently chilled and shipped to Singapore.

Mosques in the republic will then continue with the practice of distributing a portion of the meat to low-income families within the community.

Singapore’s Deputy Mufti Mohd Murat Md Aris said what is important behind the practice of Qurban is its essence, where Muslims make sacrifices as a demonstration of complete submission and obedience to God’s will.

“Protecting the larger community from harm in the current context is one of the greatest responsibilities and sacrifices a Muslim may make,” he said in a statement here.

According to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), the current situation in the light of Covid-19 makes the process of importing livestock into Singapore and organising the Qurban ritual at the mosques challenging this year.

“This is especially considering that the situation may remain fluid over the next two months, and the process of importing and distributing the livestock to the mosques and organising the ritual slaughter at the mosques requires careful and advanced planning and execution,” the statement said.

Given the circumstances, for Hari Raya Aidiladha this year, mosques in Singapore will offer those arrangements to ensure the community can still perform the ritual safely.



