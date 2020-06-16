Revington reveals he had brain tumour, denies quitting over threat

Former national hockey coach Paul Revington has disclosed it was poor health and not threat of an assault that made him leave Malaysia in 2014.

Speaking to sportswriter Satwant Singh Dhaliwal, he revealed for the first time that he underwent brain tumour surgery a year after he left.

The hockey fraternity today reacted with shock over the South African’s disclosure as many thought the threat forced him to leave.

Some ex-players and officials told FMT the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Subahan Kamal should clarify his claim that Revington quit over the threat.

The issue of Revington “walking out” cropped up during a Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) webinar on June 13.

Subahan had said the South African quit “after receiving a threat to be bashed up”.

He said it happened before his tenure and that he saw the police report when he moved into office.

He was responding to a question from a fan who asked why Revington was “removed” despite guiding Malaysia to the 2014 World Cup after a hiatus of 12 years.

In refuting the insinuation that he left due to the threat, Revington told Satwant that he had communicated openly that he was not feeling well before he quit.

“All things aside in Malaysian hockey, my body was telling me I needed rest from international hockey.”

“A year later, I was diagnosed with a massive brain tumour and am lucky to be alive and well today.

“I can’t understand how people could think the threat led me to leave Malaysia,” he was quoted in Satwant’s blog.

Revington stayed out of hockey for two years following the operation.

He is now head coach of the Great Britain women’s elite development programme.

