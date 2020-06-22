Too early to talk about Congo-born Kalonda, says FAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has played down social media talk about the prospect of Congo-born footballer Marcel Kalonda playing in Malaysia’s national team Harimau Malaya.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the national body is still evaluating documentary evidence sent in by Kalonda to prove his Malaysian ties.

“He had sent a few documents to FAM at the end of last week, and we are still verifying all the documents with the relevant authorities. And we also asked him to provide other related documentary proof before we can proceed to the next step,” said Ramalingam.

“It’s too early to make a decision, whether he can represent the national team. But as far as I know, we are still in the early process on this matter,” he said.

Football blogs have speculated about foreign-born players becoming naturalised Malaysian citizens and being able to play in the national team.

Ramalingam said Kalonda still has to undergo several processes before FAM can decide about his desire to play for Malaysia.

Kalonda, 22, a defender, plays for Zambian team Zesco United and made four appearances in the African Champions League.

There has also been speculation about New Zealander Harry Edge, but Ramalingam said Edge is not interested in representing Malaysia.

Edge’s father Declan Edge had claimed on social media that his son was open to the idea of representing Malaysia since he was born in Melaka, while Kalonda has claimed that his grandfather hails from Sabah.

Edge plays for Swedish club Torslanda IK.



