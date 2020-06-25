Covid-19 infections in Indonesia exceed 50,000

JAKARTA: The number of Indonesia’s Covid-19 infections crossed the 50,000 mark today after another 1,178 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the Indonesian authorities, also said 47 fatalities were recorded overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,620.

“The tally stands at 50,187 while 13,323 patients are still under surveillance,” he said at his daily briefing here today.

East Java has so far recorded the highest number of deaths at 764 cases, followed by Jakarta (608 cases), Southern Kalimantan (175), West Java (173).

