Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases continue to surge, surpassing 60,000

JAKARTA: Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continue to rise, surpassing the 60,000 mark with 1,301 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesperson Achmad Yurianto said between noon yesterday and noon today, another 49 fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 3,036.

“The total number of cases now stands at 60,695, with 13,609 patients still under surveillance,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the National Agency for Disaster Management’s (BNPB) official YouTube channel.

East Java remains the province with the highest death toll with 969 cases, followed by Jakarta (643), South Kalimantan (195).

