Indonesia’s Covid-19 infections nearing 90,000

JAKARTA: The Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have risen to 89,869, with another 1,655 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesperson Achmad Yurianto said another 81 virus deaths were recorded in the 24-hour period as of noon today, bringing the death toll to 4,320.

“A total of 44,003 patients are still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said in his daily media conference broadcast via Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) official YouTube channel.

East Java province has the most fatalities at 1,461, followed by Jakarta (748), Central Java (374), South Sulawesi (284) and other provinces.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases was also recorded in East Java province with 18,828, while Jakarta recorded 17,279.

