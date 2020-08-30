Girl, 3, swept up into the air by giant kite in Taiwan

A three-year-old girl was swept into the air at a kite festival in Taiwan on Sunday after she became entangled with the strings of a large kite, news reports said.

Video footage posted on Facebook showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air before falling to the ground. Onlookers rushed to help her. The child was unharmed.

Her parents were quoted by Associated Press as saying that although she was in shock, she was not injured. Authorities in Hsinchu reportedly halted the kite festival after the accident.



