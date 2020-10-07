2 men nabbed over Sungai Batang Benar pollution

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men suspected of being involved in the pollution of Sungai Batang Benar, Negeri Sembilan and Sungai Semenyih have been arrested.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said both men in their 30s and 40s were nabbed in Kota Bahru while on the way back to Nilai.

“I have not received the complete report on the case. The incident was investigated by Negeri Sembilan police. Give us some time to investigate as we cannot be hasty,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said both men were investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code following a police report lodged by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) on Monday.

“The investigation at a site in Jalan Emas near the factory, Chuan Plus Industries Sdn Bhd near Sungai Batang Benar was believed to be the location of waste dumping after samples were taken from the location by a forensic team from the Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters.

“Police also seized a lorry and transportation documents,” he told the press today.

Che Zakaria said the two men, who were working as driver and lorry assistant of a transport company in Kelantan, have been remanded for seven days from today.

On Monday, Bernama reported that the environment and water ministry said wastes and organic compounds found in the bushes on the fringe of the Nilai Industrial Park was the source of pollution in the river.

The pollution caused two water treatment plants in Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi to halt operation resulting in an unscheduled water supply disruption to 309,687 consumers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.



