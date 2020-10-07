Sabah needs a health minister like before, says state DAP chief

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP chairman Frankie Poon says the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government should immediately appoint a minister to take care of health-related matters.

Poon, who is the former state health and people’s well-being minister, said immediate action needs to be taken at the state level due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

“The new government needs to continue the health and people’s well-being portfolio which was created by the previous Warisan Plus government.

“Sabah has 26 districts and the size of the state is almost 40% of the peninsula. The population is also the third largest in the country,” he told FMT.

Poon said health matters in Sabah should not be placed on the shoulders of the state health director alone because it involves the interests and health of everyone in the state.

“The Covid-19 outbreak is something serious and it should be given attention and immediate action to calm the people in Sabah.

“Efforts at the state level are also needed to ensure there is adequate and timely medical assistance. A minister will make it easier for the state to manage such things.

“A dedicated health minister in Sabah would be able to better understand the problems faced by the people,” he said, adding that the shortage of medical staff in the state is a long-term issue which needs to be addressed.

