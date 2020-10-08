Cheeky Kantoi launches new bags in support of Pink October

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, cheekily offensive not-for-profit brand Kantoi is raising funds for Tung Shin Hospital with their latest collection of bags featuring saucy slogans.

Get set to be pleasantly shocked and amused with Kantoi’s rather daring and thought-provoking shout-outs: “Feel For Bumps, Save Your Lumps”; “I Love You With All My Boobs”; and “Reach For The Stars… It Keeps Your Boobs From Sagging”.

Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Cancer Centre of Tung Shin Hospital so underprivileged patients can receive breast cancer treatment.

“We wanted the money to go to Tung Shin because many breast cancer charities already have regular access to funding while this charity hospital relies on donations to treat the poor who cannot afford to go elsewhere,” said Min Lim, founder of Kantoi.

She explained that the funds would be used for medical treatment, prosthetics counselling and even to purchase wigs through the hospital’s wig exchange programme.

Dr Tan Meng Kuan, Head of Tung Shin Hospital’s Cancer Centre expressed his gratitude to Kantoi for their contributions, saying that the initiative gave hope to those diagnosed with breast cancer that they would receive the treatment they needed.

“Cancer can affect anyone, from all walks of life, and what is important is that they are able to have access to treatment which is what we strive to provide at Tung Shin Hospital. The donations we receive can provide someone with hope.”

The bags are priced at RM25 each or sold as a set of five for RM100.

Those interested can purchase a set of five bags either through Kantoi’s Instagram page or Journey Indoor Cycling Studio while those wishing to purchase single bags can do so by visiting the Kitsch website.

The bags went on sale on Oct 7, 2020.

“Please donate, buy, support or just have a laugh because we’re offending people for a good cause!” Min said at the press launch held recently.

For this fundraising initiative, Kantoi is working alongside Ninja Van Malaysia, who is offering free delivery to those who purchase the bags.

“At Ninja Van, we’re committed to go beyond just logistics to empower local businesses and homegrown brands. This is why we’re honoured to be partnering with Kantoi who shares the same commitment as us, for such a great cause.

“Through this initiative it is our hope that there will be more awareness raised on breast cancer and together we can ease the burden of those in need,” said Adzim Halim, CEO of Ninja Van Malaysia.

Others lending their support to Kantoi’s Pink October fundraising initiative are actresses Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Sharifah Armani, Tong Bingyu and artist Red Hong Yi.



