Hajiji under self-quarantine after close contact with Covid-19 victim

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Hajiji Noor is undergoing self-isolation for two weeks after being in close contact with an individual found to be Covid-19 positive.

In a statement today, State Secretary Safar Untong said Hajiji had volunteered to place himself under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“The state government will function as usual and if a (Cabinet) meeting is needed, it will be done through videoconferencing,” Safar said.

