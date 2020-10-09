Sabah CM tests positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor has tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister’s public relations secretary Effendi Mohamed Sunoh said Hajiji, the Sulaman assemblyman, was found positive after taking another test during his self-quarantine.

“Hajiji is now undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. His health is good and stable,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Effendi said the chief minister had voluntarily undergone self-quarantine several days ago after one of his staff was found positive for Covid-19.

“During the quarantine, he underwent another test. The latest test result confirmed he was positive.”

Despite undergoing treatment, Hajiji is still carrying out his duties and responsibilities through phone calls and video conferencing, Effendi said.

“The state government is functioning as usual,” he said.

Rumours of Hajiji being infected with the virus had been going over social media since this morning.

Hajiji, who is head of Sabah Perikatan Nasional, was notably absent during the oath-taking of state assemblymen earlier this afternoon.

